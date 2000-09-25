TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
04/01/2021
Status Date:
06/16/2009
Facility Id:
73187
Community of License:
MOBILE, AL
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
555 Broadcast Drive
First Floor
Mobile,AL 36606
2514795555 Ext.
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Keith E. Vrazel
Chief Engineer
555 Broadcast Drive
Mobile, AL 36606
251-662-2976 [phone]
804-887-7064 [fax]

General Resources
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes