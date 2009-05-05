TV Station Information
- Status:
- LICENSED
View License Authorization
- License Expires:
-
08/01/2022
- Status Date:
- 05/05/2009
- Facility Id:
- 12522
- Community of License:
- WACO, TX
- Service:
- Digital TV
- Facility Type:
- Commercial Television Station [CDT]
- Licensee:
- NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
- Licensee Address:
- 545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
- Main Studio Address:
-
KWKT-TV
8803 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
800-456-3844 234 [phone]
254-776-8032 [fax]
Contact via Email
Station Website
- Carriage Election Contact Information:
-
E-mail: distribution@nexstar.tv
Phone: 214-765-4156
- Closed Captioning Contact:
-
Brian South
Chief Engineer
8803 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
800-456-3844 [phone]
254-776-8032 [fax]
Contact via Email
- General Resources
-
|Date Filed
|File Number
|Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees?
|Paper Filing?
|09/25/2000
|B395B 20000925AMX
|No
|Yes
.