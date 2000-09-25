TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED
License Expires:
12/01/2020
Status Date:
06/16/2009 
Facility Id:
50782
Community of License:
GOLDSBORO, NC 
Service:
Digital TV 
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT] 
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC. 
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
1205 Front Street
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198361717 [phone]
Station Website
Carriage Election Contact Information:
E-mail:
Phone:
Closed Captioning Contact:
Carey R. Adams
Director of Operations
1205 Front Street
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198356371 [phone]
9198361747 [fax]

General Resources
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes