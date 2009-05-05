TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Other Authorization
License Expires:
10/01/2020
Status Date:
05/05/2009 
Facility Id:
74169
Community of License:
LEWISBURG, WV 
Service:
Digital TV 
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT] 
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC. 
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75071
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
3047875959 [phone]

Station Website
Carriage Election Contact Information:
E-mail:
Phone:
Closed Captioning Contact:
Dave Wiseman
Chief Engineer
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
304-929-6469 [phone]
304-787-2440 [fax]

Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes