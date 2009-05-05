TV Station Information
- Status:
- LICENSED View License Authorization View Other Authorization
- License Expires:
-
10/01/2020
- Status Date:
- 05/05/2009
- Facility Id:
- 74169
- Community of License:
- LEWISBURG, WV
- Service:
- Digital TV
- Facility Type:
- Commercial Television Station [CDT]
- Licensee:
- NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
- Licensee Address:
- 545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75071
(972)373-8800 [phone]
- Main Studio Address:
-
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
3047875959 [phone]
Contact via Email
Station Website
- Carriage Election Contact Information:
-
E-mail: distribution@nexstar.tv
Phone: (214) 765-4156
- Closed Captioning Contact:
-
Dave Wiseman
Chief Engineer
141 Old Cline Road
Ghent, WV 25843
304-929-6469 [phone]
304-787-2440 [fax]
Contact via Email
- General Resources
- The Public and Broadcasting Manual