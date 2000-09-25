TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
10/01/2022
Status Date:
06/16/2009
Facility Id:
35042
Community of License:
LAS VEGAS, NV
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
3228 Channel 8 Dr.
Las Vegas,NV 89109
702-792-8888 Ext.
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Eric Aegerter
Production Manager
3228 Channel 8 Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-650-1180 [phone]
702-796-9538 [fax]

General Resources
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes