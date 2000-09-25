TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
02/01/2022
Status Date:
06/16/2009
Facility Id:
28496
Community of License:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
MISSION BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
30400 DETROIT ROAD
SUITE 304
WESTLAKE, OH 44145 1855
(440)526-2227 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
2650 E. Division Street
Springfield,MO 65803
4178621010 Ext.350
4178626439 [fax]
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Dean Wasson
Station Manager
2650 E. Division
Springfield, MO 65803
417-862-1010 [phone]
417-862-6439 [fax]

Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes