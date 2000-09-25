TV Station Information
- Status:
- LICENSED
View License Authorization
View Renewal Authorization
- License Expires:
-
02/01/2022
- Status Date:
- 06/16/2009
- Facility Id:
- 3659
- Community of License:
- SPRINGFIELD, MO
- Service:
- Digital TV
- Facility Type:
- Commercial Television Station [CDT]
- Licensee:
- NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
- Licensee Address:
- 545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
- Main Studio Address:
-
2650 E. Division Street
Springfield,MO 65803
4178622727 Ext.
Station Website
- Closed Captioning Contact:
-
David Smith
Director of Engineering
2650 East Division Street
Springfield, MO 65803
417-862-2727 [phone]
417-862-6439 [fax]
Contact via Email
- General Resources
-
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
|Date Filed
|File Number
|Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees?
|Paper Filing?
|09/25/2000
|B395B 20000925AMX
|No
|Yes
For help or assistance please contact us at 1-877-480-3201 or 1-717-338-2824 (TTY) or you may submit requests online via e-support
.