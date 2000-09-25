TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
02/01/2022
Status Date:
06/16/2009
Facility Id:
3659
Community of License:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
2650 E. Division Street
Springfield,MO 65803
4178622727 Ext.
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
David Smith
Director of Engineering
2650 East Division Street
Springfield, MO 65803
417-862-2727 [phone]
417-862-6439 [fax]

