Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization (Opens PDF in new browser window)       View Other Authorization (Opens PDF in new browser window)
License Expires:
08/01/2030
Status Date:
06/16/2009 
Facility Id:
53118
Community of License:
SAN ANTONIO, TX 
Service:
Digital TV 
Facility Type:
Commercial [CDT] 
Licensee:
Graham Media Group, San Antonio, Inc. 
Licensee Address:
1408 North St. Mary's Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
2103511200 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
1408 N. St. Mary's Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
2103511200 [phone]
Carriage Election Contact Information:
E-mail:
Phone:
Closed Captioning Contact:
Frank Daniels
Director of Technology
1408 N. St. Marys Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-351-1251 [phone]

Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX (Opens in new window) No Yes
