TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
08/01/2022
Status Date:
05/05/2009
Facility Id:
12522
Community of License:
WACO, TX
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
KWKT-TV
8803 Woodway Drive
Waco,TX 76712
800-456-3844 Ext.
254-776-8032 [fax]
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Brian South
Chief Engineer
8803 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
800-456-3844 [phone]
254-776-8032 [fax]

General Resources
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes