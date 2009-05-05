TV Station Information
- Status:
- LICENSED
View License Authorization
View Renewal Authorization
- License Expires:
-
12/01/2021
- Status Date:
- 05/05/2009
- Facility Id:
- 9635
- Community of License:
- GREEN BAY, WI
- Service:
- Digital TV
- Facility Type:
- Commercial Television Station [CDT]
- Licensee:
- NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
- Licensee Address:
- 545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
- Main Studio Address:
-
1181 East Mason Street
Green Bay,WI 54301
920-437-5411 Ext.
Station Website
- Closed Captioning Contact:
-
Kathy Hoffman
Administrative Assistant
1181 E. Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-430-3697 [phone]
920-437-4576 [fax]
Contact via Email
- General Resources
-
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
|Date Filed
|File Number
|Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees?
|Paper Filing?
|09/25/2000
|B395B 20000925AMX
|No
|Yes
For help or assistance please contact us at 1-877-480-3201 or 1-717-338-2824 (TTY) or you may submit requests online via e-support
.