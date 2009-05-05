TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
12/01/2021
Status Date:
05/05/2009
Facility Id:
9635
Community of License:
GREEN BAY, WI
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
1181 East Mason Street
Green Bay,WI 54301
920-437-5411 Ext.
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Kathy Hoffman
Administrative Assistant
1181 E. Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-430-3697 [phone]
920-437-4576 [fax]

General Resources
The Public and Broadcasting Manual
Date Filed File Number Fewer than Five Full-Time Employees? Paper Filing?
09/25/2000 B395B 20000925AMX No Yes