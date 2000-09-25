TV Station Information

Status:
LICENSED       View License Authorization       View Renewal Authorization
License Expires:
08/01/2023
Status Date:
06/16/2009
Facility Id:
23341
Community of License:
ALTOONA, PA
Service:
Digital TV
Facility Type:
Commercial Television Station [CDT]
Licensee:
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING, INC.
Licensee Address:
545 E. JOHN CARPENTER FREEWAY
SUITE 700
IRVING, TX 75062
(972)373-8800 [phone]
Main Studio Address:
5000 6th Avenue
Altoona,PA 16602
8149421010 Ext.
Station Website
Closed Captioning Contact:
Randy Chamberlain
Chief Engineer
5000 6th Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
814-943-2919 [phone]
814-943-3001 [fax]

